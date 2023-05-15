S2 in My Eyes Photography Contest Winners Announced, Showcasing the Beauty of Seremban 2

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “S2 in My Eyes” photography contest, organized by IJM Land and Nikon, announced its winners, capturing scenic and poignant moments of living in Seremban 2. With over 3,000 entries from professionals, hobbyists, and student photographers, the contest showcased the creativity of participants of all ages, highlighting the assimilation of the natural environment in the development.



Open Category Winners Celebrated with IJM Land and Futuromic Photo AV Sdn Bhd Representatives

The contest also celebrated 28 years of Seremban 2 and offered lucrative prizes, including cash and Nikon products worth up to RM68,000. The winners, three in each of the Open and Student categories, received their prizes during a private award ceremony attended by representatives from IJM Land and Futuromic Photo AV Sdn Bhd.

In the Open Category (18 years old and above), the top three winners were Chua Bing Guan, Joseph Yong Thiam Woon, and Hazize bin San. They received a cash prize of RM3,000, a Nikon Z fc mirrorless classic camera with NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 lens (worth RM5,648), and a certificate from IJM Land and Futuromic Photo AV.

In the Student Category (18 years old and below), the top three winners were Lee Xuan, Afiq bin Sharkawi, and Muhammad Aisar Hafiz bin Abdul Hafiz. They received a cash prize of RM1,500, a Nikon Z 30 Mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, a SmallRig Tripod (worth RM3,918), and a certificate from IJM Land and Futuromic Photo AV.

The photography contest also served as an opportunity to launch the IJM Land Seremban 2 Young Photography Club, engaging with local residents and nurturing budding photographers.

The winning images showcased the beauty and tranquillity of Seremban 2, with aerial shots capturing the four-acre lake as the centerpiece and images of children enjoying recreational activities in the township. The contest aimed to portray the daily happenings, lifestyle, work, recreation, people, and nature in Seremban 2.

The photographs serve as a documentation of life in the township, which has transformed from barren agricultural land to a thriving and progressive community. With the successful completion of the contest, IJM Land looks back on its journey of developing Seremban 2 since 1995. The township, spanning over 3,800 acres, is now home to over 62,000 residents, with the potential for further growth and development in the future.

For more information on Seremban 2, visit https://seremban2.ijmland.com/ .