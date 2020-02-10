“Saab Magalona celebrates firstborn son’s birthday, youngest child’s baptism”

Celebrity couple Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro celebrated the second birthday of their eldest son Pancho and the Christening of their second child Vito on Saturday.

The exclusive party, which had an underwater theme, was attended by the couple’s family and close friends, including actress Lauren Young.

Saab and Jim were expecting twins in 2018, but they lost Pancho’s sister, Luna.

Meanwhile, their second baby born was born in September 2019.

Check out the photos from the intimate celebration.