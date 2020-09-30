Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel Is Arriving Next Month

Sacha Baron Cohen’s follow-up to 2006’s Borat will arrive next month ahead of the 2020 presidential election, it’s been revealed.

As Deadline reports, the film has been acquired by Amazon Prime and will stream exclusively via the service before the end of October. The sequel is titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

The sequel was one of the first films made following the easing of coronavirus-related shutdown restrictions. Cohen and his team filmed the movie with a minimal crew in the US and internationally. According to Deadline, Cohen “risked his life multiple times” to shoot the film’s scenes.

“I’m told by sources that he had to wear a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days and on many days, there were risky and dangerous scenarios in shooting,” Deadline‘s Mike Fleming Jr writes.

Further details – such as the film’s plot – remain scarce, but given its timing and VP-referencing title, one could assume it takes aim at the Republican Party and American political system in general.

Back in June, Cohen trolled a far-right rally in Washington by poising as a country singer – in disguise with overalls and a fake beard, Cohen led a singalong that referenced injecting Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, “mask wearers” and more with the “Wuhan flu”. After the audience were made aware of what was happening, Cohen and his backing band made a speedy exit, evacuating the site via a private ambulance that had been positioned nearby.