Sade Have New Music In The Works, According To French Producer

Sade are apparently working on their first new music since 2018, according to a new feature by Billboard.

In an interview with French producer and composer Damian Quintard and Brad Pitt, both who co-own Miraval Studios, the was revealed that the iconic British soul/R&B group had been creating music at the studio.

Of Sade, Quintard mentioned in the interview that they were the first act to record at Miraval Studios as it reopened after being shuttered throughout the pandemic.

The news is likely to come as an exciting tease for Sade fans, who have long been holding out for updates on new material from band and its reclusive frontwoman.

“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard says in the feature.

“And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

The last Sade album was release back in 2010, Soldier Of Love. The band has performed in the years since, but would not release music again until 2018, where they dropped ‘Flower of the Universe’ as part of the soundtrack for Ava DuVernay’s motion picture A Wrinkle In Time, and ‘The Big Unknown’ for Steve McQueen’s Widows project.

