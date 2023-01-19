Sade, Snoop Dogg To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame has announced the artists that will make up its class of 2023. The hall has this week revealed that the likes of Sade, Snoop Dogg, and Gloria Estefan will be among those inducted when it holds its annual ceremony on 15th June.

Alongside these groundbreaking artists, the Hall Of Fame will also welcome prolific producer Glen Ballard, Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, New Jack Swing singer Teddy Riley, and country singer (and Taylor Swift lyricist) Liz Rose.

Mariah Carey was among those inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2022:

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first,” said Songwriters Hall Of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers, in a statement. “Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch… nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.

“We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents,” he added. “Not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame first began in 1969, though did not exist as a physical entity until 2010 when it was moved into The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The Hall Of Fame was forced to take 2020 and 2021 off due to COVID, with its ceremony returning in 2022 to induct the likes of Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, and The Isley Brothers, among others.

