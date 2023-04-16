SAE Taipei’s WCX 2023 Delegation Aims to Promote Biz Exchanges in U.S.

TAIPEI, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The SAE Taipei Section of Taiwan is sending a delegation, led by Jerry Wang, the 29th chairman and also Chairman of domestic Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC), to the U.S. for participating in the 2023 World Congress Experience (WCX), as well as promote ACES (Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared)-related partnerships, business opportunities, and information exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S..



The SAE Taipei Section of Taiwan is sending a delegation to the U.S., led by Jerry Wang, the 29th chairman and also Chairman of domestic Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC). This trip will communicate with the U.S. vehicle industry on the latest industry trends, technological development and other issues, and promote Taiwan-U.S. industrial cooperation.

The delegation includes many ranking officials of Taiwanese government, as well leading automakers, research institutes, among others. It is scheduled to arrive Detroit on April 16th, and visit some of the biggest names in the automotive industry, such as GM Proving Ground, Optimal Group, Autoneum, the Mcity, ACM, and the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).

Taiwan-U.S. exchanges on vehicles and EV industry have received significant attention from the government, and the Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration (TTIC) framework, launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan and the U.S. Department of Commerce in the end of 2021, has been facilitating more progresses in related fields. In 2022, for example, the MOEA played a pivotal role in the establishment of Optimal Intelligent Mobility Co., Ltd., a joint venture between ARTC and U.S.-based OPTIMAL Group, to promote Taiwan’s cutting-edge intelligent-driving technology on the global stage.

Chairman Wang points out that Taiwan’s vehicle- and EV-related systems have been a very important part of the global supply chain. The output of Taiwan’s auto-electronics reached about US$1.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to exceed US$2 billion by 2025. EVs are becoming the mainstream of the global car market, he stresses, and Taiwan has a complete EV industry supply chain that has accumulated international supply experience and outstanding ICT back-forces. Plus with the competitive advantage in system integration and intelligence, he adds, Taiwan can help international automakers rapidly develop intelligent EVs in the most efficient way.

This is the first post-COVID delegation visit by SAE Taipei Section to the U.S., and Wang hopes to promote partnerships between the two countries’ automotive industry, while deepen mutual understanding and technology exchanges.

