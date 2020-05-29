Safety comes first at Hong Kong Airlines

HONG KONG, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — To help travellers book with confidence and fly with assurance, Hong Kong Airlines has introduced the following to enhance our customer experience:



Hong Kong Airlines aircraft

Unlimited flexibility, no change fees

Book with confidence with Hong Kong Airlines’ Flexi Fare promotion, which offers unlimited flexibility and no change fees as long as the travel date is on or before 31 December 2020. Find out more at www.hongkongairlines.com.

Mandatory face covering

It is a requirement to wear a face covering or mask when flying with Hong Kong Airlines. Face covering must be worn during check-in, boarding, at all times on board except when eating or drinking or requested by our crew in an emergency situation. See details here.

Travellers are also highly recommended to wear their face covering when moving around the airport for extra protection.

Contact-free check-in and boarding

Passengers are encouraged to use Hong Kong Airlines’ online check-in service up to 24 hours before their scheduled departure. Self-service check-in kiosks are currently available if departing from Hong Kong or Beijing.

To help maintain personal hygiene at the airport, hand sanitizer is available at all Hong Kong Airlines check-in areas, ticketing counters, transfer desks, and boarding gates.

Social distancing of at least 1.5 metres is encouraged, especially when queuing for check-in, boarding or disembarking.

For customers checking in at the airport, our check-in team will ask for a current contact number if we don’t already have this. This will assist health authorities with tracking and tracing measures if required.

To comply with regulatory requirements, temperature checks for passengers will be conducted at the boarding gate for Mainland China flights.

Boarding will be conducted by rows to avoid overcrowding at the door and travellers will be asked to scan their own boarding pass.

On board



Hong Kong Airlines – Fogging in the cabin

Studies have shown that transmission risk is low on board as modern aircraft come with built-in cabin air filtration systems equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

As an added precaution, Hong Kong Airlines has an enhanced cleaning programme in place to ensure that our cabins are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before departure. We use approved aircraft cleaning and disinfectant products to wipe and fog all customer and crew areas.

Sanitizing wipes will be available on request should passengers wish to wipe down their seating area.

To minimise interaction on board, cabin activity will be limited and inflight catering services remain suspended until further notice.

Disembarking

All passengers should remain seated until they are called to disembark by rows to avoid overcrowding in the cabin.

­­­ Our professional team



Hong Kong Airlines staff

Our frontline teams are ready to deliver their best customer service. All our airport staff and crew are required to undergo temperature checks and will be given a care pack of personal protection equipment including masks and gloves when they report for duty. Sanitizing and cleaning products are also available at their work areas for extra disinfection.

Hong Kong Airlines Director of Service Delivery, Chris Birt said: “Hong Kong Airlines is committed to delivering the highest level of safety and customer service standards. Our measures follow regulatory requirements and align with industry recommendations, to ensure our employees and passengers are adequately protected at all times.

We will continue to work closely with the authorities and airports to review and improve our protection measures. We would also like to cooperate with our customers to have a safe flying experience with us, and look forward to welcoming everyone on our flights very soon.”

