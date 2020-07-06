Sagada rejects filming request for Duterte’s SONA

In a letter dated July 5 posted on its official Facebook page addressed to the coordinator of Bernal’s Team, the local government declined the request since all tourist sites remain closed and the booking of guests is still suspended.

It also said that entry of guests from high-risk areas such as Metro Manila is likewise prohibited.

The Sagada local government added that is not ready in terms of health facilities to handle the possible spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“In these difficult times and in lieu of the foregoing reasons, we regret to inform you that entry of the team is being disallowed,” the local gocernment unit’s letter stated.

As of July 5, Sagada remains COVID-free while there is only one COVID-19 case in the whole of Mountain Province.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his fifth SONA on July 27.

