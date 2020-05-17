“Sakang? Pabebe? Kathryn Bernardo addresses mean comments about her in new vlog”

Kathryn Bernardo did not mince her words in her newest vlog addressing her bashers.

For the first time since getting plagued with hateful comments from bashers over her statements defending her home network, ABS-CBN, Kathryn Bernardo released a vlog on YouTube addressing them.

“Alam kong maraming nag-intay nito sa inyo kasi I did this a few years ago. Sabi namin ‘why not make a new one? Maybe [an] upgraded version?’ And tingnan natin kung ano naman ang mga pamba-bash nila saken ngayon,” she said.

Bernardo, who read mean comments ranging from her physical appearance to her acting skills, did not hold back from expressing her thoughts on each one of them.

In the same video, the Kapamilya star came across a comment talking about her “bowed legs,” for which her bashers have been heavily criticizing over the years.

“Ang daming time talaga ng bashers. But ngayon talaga hindi na ako na-bobother. Alam niyo, over the years natutunan kong tanggapin ‘yung legs ko. Yes it’s not straight. Parang parentheses ‘yun ‘yung sinasabi nila. But wala, parte siya ng pagkato ko,” she said.

The Kapamilya star went on to reveal she learned to embrace her insecurities thanks to her boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

“Before, sobrang insecurity ko ‘to. Pero alam niyo kung sino ang nagpa-realize sakin ‘wag maging insecure? Si DJ. So through DJ, na-overcome ko ‘yung insecurity ko about my legs. Ngayon as in kahit ano’ng tayo ko ganyan. Kasi na-realize ko, lahat tayo merong imperfections.

She added: “So siguro nagkataon sa akin because binigay sa akin ni God ‘yung legs ko. Anong gagawin ko? Eh di nag-wowork out ako para ma-exercise siya. And tatanggapin ko siya kasi hello ‘di naman ako makukulong sa pagka-sakang ko no? So, I love my legs and si DJ love din legs ko so c’mon you kiss my f*ck*n’ legs.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

A day before she released the vlog, #SakangSiKathryn trended online. This prompted some of her closest friends — Inigo Pascual and Juan Miguel Severo — to come to her defense on Twitter.