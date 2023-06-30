Salceda: Residents in Mayon’s extended danger zone must be ready to evacuate

MANILA, Philippines — Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda asked residents within the seven to eight kilometer extended danger zone (EDZ) of the Mayon Volcano must be prepared to evacuate, as state seismologists and volcanologists have observed increased activity.

In a post on his Facebook account late Friday, Salceda shared the latest bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) which reported an increased activity within Mayon Volcano, causing ashfall over parts of Tabaco City in Albay.

The lawmaker, who used to be governor of the province, said afterward that those in the seven to eight kilometer EDZ must be prepared to evacuate.

“Special Mayon Bulletin 8pm: increased volcanic activity, 7-8 EDZ must be prepared to evacuate,” he said.

According to Phivolcs, four dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) were recorded from the volcano’s lava dome at its summit

“A series of four (4) dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents or PDCs from Mayon Volcano’s summit lava dome has been recorded since 6:09 PM this evening, 30 June 2023,” Phivolcs said.

PDCs are a mixture of fragmented volcanic particles, hot gases, and ash that rush down the volcanic slopes, coming from vents or the crater itself. Phivolcs noted that the series of PDCs flowed for around four minutes down the Basud Gully, which is located at around three to four kilometers from the crater.

“Ashfall from the PDCs has been reported by residents of Tabaco City,” Phivolcs added.

Since 5:00 a.m. on Friday, state seismologists have recorded a total of 48 weak low-frequency volcanic earthquakes from the volcano.

A livestream on Salceda’s page also showed Mayon continuously spilling out lava flow. The view is said to be taken from Rawis, Legazpi City.

Mayon’s heightened activity comes just two days after Phivolcs recorded a decrease in the volcano’s activities. As of now, most residents from the six-kilometer permanent danger zone have been evacuated, with around 20,000 individuals staying in different evacuation centers across Albay.

