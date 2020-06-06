Salceda withdraws ‘yes’ vote to anti-terrorism bill

ALBAY 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda withdrew his “yes” vote to the “anti-terrorism” bill that was passed recently at the House of Representatives.

In a letter to Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales on Friday, Salceda, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, said he voted “yes” with reservations because “while the bill would help law enforcement in prosecuting suspects,” he believed that “some definitions must be tightened to ensure the protection of the rights of the people.”

“Provisions inconsistent with human rights and the 1987 Constitution must also be amended,” he said.

However, as the bill was an adoption of Senate Bill 1083, there will no longer be a bicameral conference and amendments will no longer be discussed.

“I thus request the Secretary-General to withdraw the “yes” vote that I was recorded to have made, and register an abstention,” he said.

Salceda cited vague definitions of terroristic acts such as the provisions on “threat” under Section 5, “Preparing” under Section 6, and “recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization” under Section 10, that he said could give rise to various interpretations.

He also wanted to amend provisions that wouldaffect the right to privacy of individuals.

“Section 3(i) thereof includes the tracking of individuals, and not just members of organizations declared as terrorist. Section 16 of the measure also expands the list of persons who may be subjected to surveillance or wiretapping by including persons who are merely “suspected” of committing any of the crimes penalized under the proposed law,” he said.

Salceda also noted that the creation of the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) composed of Cabinet officials to do functions otherwise reserved for courts such as ordering the arrest of people suspected to be terrorists, “would be inconsistent with the principle of separation of powers and would be a violation of the Constitutional powers of the judiciary.”

“Further, since the ATC will be composed of the implementers, its members could not possibly be objective in its decision. Montesquieu would be pained,” he said.

Salceda also opposed the 14 to 24-day detention of a suspected terrorist that is inconsistent with the constitutional provision that provides a maximum of three days to detain a person without charges, even when the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus is suspended.

“This representation hopes that the pertinent provisions can be refined. While police power is vested in the state, this needs to be implemented within the context of the social contract, where the people reign supreme,” he said.

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc, who firmly opposed the proposed measure, called on their colleagues to reconsider their votes in the hopes of rescinding the approval.

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman had also asked Speaker Alan Cayetano not to sign the enrolled bill to first address concerns raised by some lawmakers. He cited the following reasons: escalating protests; sizeable negative votes and abstentions and affirmative votes with strong reservations; failure of the House to craft its own version after adopting en toto the Senate bill; and withdrawal of principal author, Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon.

House Bill 6875 or “An Act to Prevent, Prohibit And Penalize Terrorism,” repealing Republic Act 9372 or the “Human Security Act Of 2007” was passed on Wednesday with 168 out 302 lawmakers voting in the affirmative. There were 36 lawmakers who voted negative and 29 abstained.