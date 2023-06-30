Salceda’s rage on Mayon’s DOT campaign omission a political soundbite — Lagman

MANILA, Philippines — Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman said that the complaints of his province-mate, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, regarding Mayon Volcano’s non-inclusion in the country’s newest tourism campaign is a mere political soundbite.

Lagman made the claim in a letter addressed to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, saying that he agrees with the Cabinet official’s view that the country’s tourism campaign is not yet final and over.

Lagman’s staff shared the letter to reporters covering the House of Representatives.

“The purported disenchantment of Rep. Joey Salceda on the low priority given by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to the Mayon Volcano as a tourist destination is essentially political soundbite,” Lagman said.

“I fully agree with your observation that his criticism is obviously premature as the fresh tourism initiatives of DOT under your leadership are still in the process of unfolding and would equally promote all Philippine tourist attractions and destinations,” he added.

Last Wednesday, Salceda frowned over the new Department of Tourism (DOT) advertisement featuring the country’s new marketing catchphrase, ‘Love the Philippines’, as Mayon Volcano was not featured in the almost two-minute video.

Salceda vented his frustration at DOT, adding that the department has let down the Albay people who rely on tourism. But he reassured Frasco, whom he calls a “friend,” that the problem is fixable.

In response, Frasco assured Salceda that the new campaign was just the start and that Mayon and Albay itself would be featured in other tourism promotion campaigns.

In a short statement sent in by his staffer, Salceda said that he only stood up for the province he represents.

“No apologies for standing up for Albay — the people I represent. Thank you,” he added.

Lagman, who termed Salceda’s concern “parochial,” said the DOT’s work to improve water availability at the Mayon Tourism Complex would contradict his claim that the volcano is not a priority.

“The best argument against Rep. Salceda’s parochial view on the supposed low priority accorded to the Mayon Volcano is your resolve to address the lack of potable water supply to the Mayon Tourism Complex, including the newly renovated Mayon Skyline Hotel (formerly Mayon Rest House), which was funded upon my initiative,” Lagman said.

