‘Sale of CCP, other govt assets not necessary’

Selling government assets to boost its response fund against the coronavirus crisis is not necessary at this time, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd.



“I don’t think so,” Dominguez said in an interview with state broadcaster People’s Television Network on Thursday night when asked to comment on President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent statement on the possibility of selling the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Philippine International Convention Center if the government “runs out” of money that will be used to fight the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease.

“Of course, [that’s] the worst possible scenario. Maybe, at some point, we may sell some assets, but at this point that’s not yet necessary, and frankly I don’t think that it will be necessary,” he added. “I don’t believe that will ever happen.”

He underscored that the country’s good financial position before the coronavirus crisis allowed it to secure its highest investment grade credit rating of “BBB+” from S&P Global Ratings.

“Because of that… our reputation as a good borrower is very, very high,” the Finance chief said.

In a Viber message on Friday, Dominguez also said the national government “will prioritize borrowing from the least cost and longest term sources without stringent conditionalities.”

The government is “doing well with fundraising,” he added.

He earlier said the government is “very active” in negotiations for loans amounting to $5.7 billion (over P288 billion) with the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

“After filling this up, we will then most likely go to the commercial markets,” the Cabinet official added, referring to bond markets such as the United States, China and Japan.

The government has earmarked P1.45 trillion for its four-pillar socioeconomic strategy to fight the pandemic. Among the items included in the strategy are the P205-billion Social Amelioration Program that will provide cash assistance for 18 million low-income families, and the P51-billion wage subsidy program for the 3.4 million employees of small businesses affected by the enhanced community quarantine imposed since March 17 to combat the coronavirus’ spread.