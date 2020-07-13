Salesman yields P2.4M dried marijuana at Isabela checkpoint

CORDON, Isabela –– Authorities here arrested a 26-year-old salesman who was caught with two sacks of dried marijuana leaves when he was flagged down at a checkpoint in Barangay Caquilingan on Monday morning here.

Police Col. James Cipriano, Isabela police provincial director, identified the suspect as John Patrick Catabona, a resident of Barangay Bagong Sikat in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

Catabona was driving his car when police stopped him to check his travel documents as a health protocol against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The suspect, who failed to present his documents, was also questioned for driving an unregistered car and expired license.

Police then found two sacks of dried marijuana that weighed 16 kilograms worth P2.4 million inside his car.

Catabona’s car was intercepted after speeding away from another checkpoint in Quezon, Isabela.

The suspect said he bought the dried marijuana in Tabuk City and was taking it to Metro Manila.

