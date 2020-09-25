Salonpas becomes Title Sponsor of Pulse Active’s HCMC Marathon for the next 3 years

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — First held in 2013, HCMC Marathon is one of the largest and longest-standing marathon races in Vietnam, which has attracted over 51,000 runners across the world to participate in the last 7 years. The organizer of the race, Pulse Active is delighted to announce that Japanese pharmaceutical brand Salonpas has signed on as its Title Sponsor of the event HCMC Marathon for the next 3 years starting from 2021 – 2023.

Salonpas – Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Group is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Japan with a focus on anti-inflammatory pain-relieving products, suitable for usage in sports and daily activities. This year- 2020 is the Salonpas’ 25th anniversary in which the company has received much love from Vietnamese customers. Salonpas – Hisamitsu also has the honor of sponsoring the HCMC Marathon for three consecutive years from 2021-2023. Through this sponsorship, the company hopes to contribute to spreading a healthy and positive lifestyle to the community.

With this accompany, the race is officially renamed Salonpas HCMC Marathon for the upcoming 3 years.

Mr. Bady Pham, Managing Director of Pulse Active, said: “This cooperation doesn’t solely stop at the sponsorship or business branding, this will go further in enhancing a solid platform for Salonpas and Pulse Active to share fundamental values and missions to reshape a healthier and more dynamic Vietnam for the future. In addition, we believe that the partnership with this major international brand will lay a concrete foundation for greater opportunities to Vietnam’s sports market and increasingly proven the attractiveness of the market, especially in Southeast Asia, to international businesses. Top-tier events such as the HCMC Marathon will create a strong leverage for brands to engage with their target audience effectively, efficiently and precisely.”

Ho Chi Minh City Marathon is one of the city’s New Year events. The race has attracted thousands of participants every January for the last 7 editions. In 2021, the 8th event will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Phu My Hung urban area, District 7.

See more details about the Salonpas HCMC Marathon 2021 here: www.hcmcmarathon.com

Information about Title Sponsor – Salonpas

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1847 and has become one of Japan’s leading pharmaceutical companies, focusing on pain relief patches. Our flagship product, SALONPAS, is a pioneer in the field of transdermal patches which is registered in more than 100 countries over the world. We are putting effort into improving the quality of life for people around the world by completing our mission “Promoting Patch Treatment Culture Worldwide”.

In Vietnam, Hisamitsu is proud to reach the 25th anniversary in 2020 that Salonpas is officially manufacturing and trading in Vietnam. Also, those are 25 years that we have received a great love from our dear Vietnamese customers.

Information about the Organizer – Pulse Active

Pulse Active is the leading organizer of large-scale sports and entertainment events in Vietnam. The company focuses on research and development of experiences for attendees, and at the same time, promote Vietnam’s image closer to friends around the globe. Since 2013, Pulse Active has been known as the organizer of mass-participation and travel-plus-entertainment events such as Color Me Run, Challenge Vietnam, and 2 major marathons in Vietnam with title sponsors as international brands: Salonpas HCMC Marathon and Manulife Danang International Marathon. See more information about Pulse Active at www.pulse.vn

Contact information:

Pulse Active’s Marketing Department:

Email: info@pulse.vn

Phone number: (+84-8) 39 252 829