“Sam Concepcion shares he is now teaching kids acting online”

‘Rise’ singer Sam Concepcion reveals how he is adjusting to the new normal with a new side gig.

While other members of the entertainment industry have gone into alternative ways to earn a living like becoming entrepreneurs selling mostly food products, Sam Concepcion said that he has also had to adjust by taking on a different kind of “gig.”

At the media launch for Tarsier Records’ new single “rise” which includes a collaboration of Sam and other Asian artists, he shared, “Luckily the bulk of the work that I’m doing now are more like live shows, private corporate events and stuff like that but it’s still all music-related. I’m still taping. There’s one thing that’s kind of different that I am trying out. I’m teaching kids acting. But that’s another gig. Everything’s done online. That’s a different thing that I had to go back to and relearn how to teach acting.”

The 27-year-old performer, who is part of the HBO Asia series Halfworlds, said he had to go through an adjustment period during the national lockdown. “I think this whole pandemic is the hardest thing that I ever had to go through. (Before) I actually never stayed at home. I was always out of the house. I was always working. I was always at taping or going out. So being alone was a completely foreign idea to me. But it really gave me a lot of time to reflect and think about the stuff that I could be better at, what I could work on, or how I could shine a light on the things that I do,” he explained.



As one of the performers featured in the single “Rise,” Sam said he hopes the song’s message of inspiration and empowerment can help people move on in these trying times. “This song actually has given me a lot of inspiration. It’s quite interesting for me to be part of this song but at the same time it really speaks to me on so many different levels. So we just continue to rise,” he added.

Composed by US-based songwriter Vince Nantes who also co-wrote BTS’ “Black Swan,” “Rise” is performed by singers Sam Concepcion, Inigo Pascual, Grammy winner Eric Bellinger, Manila-based producer Moophs, and Malaysian singer Zee Avi.

“It’s not every day that you get to do a song like this and at the very heart of the song, it’s really about rising above adversity especially in these trying times I think as artists, that’s kind of a responsibility, it’s to call that out and lend a voice to those who have no voice or just provide inspiration by using our talents and gifts. This is such a great opportunity to do something that’s meaningful and to do it with these heavyweights, it’s an amazing experience and I’m just so glad that I’m on board with this,” he shared.

Sam also shared how the concept of original Pilipino music or OPM has already changed for him. “I think OPM has evolved into something completely from what it was 10-20 years ago. I think OPM used to mean the music of that era but now it’s really evolved into this it’s actually so many different things. It’s not actually what the original OPM was. At least in terms of the sound and the kind of songs that they used to make. But I guess if your definition of OPM is original and Filipino and it comes out of the Philippines, then I guess you could call it that. It’s a completely different thing now,” he explained.

“RISE” is now available on several music streaming services including its record label Tarsier Records’ YouTube channel.