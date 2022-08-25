Sam Fender Adds Extra Sydney Show To Australian Tour

Sam Fender’s upcoming Australian tour has had a new date incorporated, with Sydney gaining an extra show!

Perhaps unsurprisingly, news of Fender’s Australian return in November was a popular one – all dates selling out very fast. It’s pretty easy to understand why too, Fender has become a globally beloved name; his music striking a chord and quickly elevating to arena-scale impact. With the release of 2021’s Seventeen Going Under, Fender properly solidified himself as a star, nabbing a Mercury Prize nomination, as well as a Brit Award nomination for British Album of the Year.

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

The extra Sydney show will take place at the Hordern Pavilion and has to be noted, will be the final show Fender will play in the city as part of the Australian tour. It’s the only extra opportunity Australian fans will have to see Sam Fender perform on the East Coast, so they’re encouraged to get involved once the tickets go on sale next week.

A pre-sale session for Secret Sounds subscribers commences from 12pm AEST on Monday 29th August. General public ticket sales will be taking place from 12pm AEST on Tuesday 30th August.

Sam Fender Australian Tour 2022

Friday 18th November – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne (18+) – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 22nd November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic/All Ages) – SOLD OUT

Thursday 24th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Lic/All Ages) – SOLD OUT

Saturday 26th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (18+) – NEW SHOW

