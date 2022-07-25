Sam Fender Announces 2022 Australian Headline Tour

English musician Sam Fender has announced his return to Australia. The critically-acclaimed artist is set to return to the country in November for a trio of headline dates.

The announcement of the shows come almost three years to the date since Fender wrapped up his last Australian tour, having appeared on the 2019 Splendour In The Grass festival and performed a small run of sideshows. He’d made his Australian debut only months earlier as part of the 2018/19 Falls Festival lineup.

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

[embedded content]

Fender will perform his largest Australian headline shows to date across the country in late November. Launching his tour at Melbourne’s Palace Forehsore on 18th November, he’ll play Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 22nd November, before wrapping up at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on 24th November.

Releasing his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, just two months after this last Australian appearance, Sam Fender has since risen to become one of the UK’s most successful modern artists. In addition to topping the charts in his home country for both his debut album and 2021 follow-up, Seventeen Going Under, Fender also took out the Brit Award for British Alternative/Rock Act and Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically just this year.

Tickets for Sam Fender’s upcoming Australian tour go on sale from Friday, 29th July, with a Secret Sounds pre-sale beginning the preceding day.

Sam Fender 2022 Australian Tour

Friday, November 18th – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 22nd – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 24th – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 29th July.

