Sam Fender, Harry Styles, & Wet Leg Lead 2022 Mercury Prize Nominees

The nominees for the 2022 edition of the Mercury Prize have been announced, with the likes of Harry Styles and Sam Fender leading the pack. The shortlist was revealed at a special launch event hosted by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens overnight.

First established in 1992, the Mercury Prize is comparable to the Australian Music Prize, with a number of industry figures naming the best album released in the United Kingdom by a British or Irish act. Recent years have seen the likes of Arlo Parks, Michael Kiwanuka, and Wolf Alice take out the award.

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

This year sees albums from names such as Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Nova Twins, and Self Esteem all nominated for the major prize. It also sees buzz acts like Wet Leg and Sam Fender going up against more established names such as Harry Styles and Little Simz.

“Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from,” judges of the Mercury Prize said in a statement. “That serves as proof that British & Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock.

“We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways,” they added. “Now comes the really hard part… choosing only one overall winner.”

The winning album will be announced on Thursday, 8th September during an awards show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

2022 Mercury Prize Nominees

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload

