Sam Fender Releases New Single ‘Wild Grey Ocean’ Ahead of Australian Tour

Sam Fender hits Australian shores next month, and in the lead up, the Geordie performed has shared his new track ‘Wild Grey Ocean’. It’s the first of two new songs to be included on the soon-to-be-released deluxe edition of Fender’s second album, Seventeen Going Under. Fender is also preparing to release Live From Finsbury Park, recorded in front of a 45,000-strong crowd at the London venue.

‘Wild Grey Ocean’ is a meditation on past regrets and hometown memories, going out on a swelling saxophone solo. It’s likely to be a highlight at Fender’s upcoming Australian tour dates.

Sam Fender – ‘Wild Grey Ocean’

﻿

Sell out shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane will continue a successful few years for Fender. Besides the 45,000-capacity crowd he pulled at Finsbury Park, he also played Glastonbury, toured Europe and the US, and was nominated for the UK’s Mercury Music Prize.

To get a taste of his live sound, check out ‘Seventeen Going Under’ live at the Mercury awards. Expect the same arena atmosphere when Fender reaches local venues. Fans who haven’t yet nabbed tickets for his Australian shows have only Saturday, 26th November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion left as an option, with tickets available here.

