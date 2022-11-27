Sam Fender Support Act HighSchool To Play Melbourne Headline Show

Melbourne trio HighSchool have announced a hometown headline show to take place next month. The gig will be a celebratory homecoming for the Victorian outfit, who have spent much of the last year sharing their eclectic, gothic indie-pop sound with the wider world.

The show will be held at Melbourne’c Corner Hotel on Wednesday, 14th December, with the venue having been upgraded after an initial sellout of the Northcote Social Club. The group will be joined by fellow locals Grazer and Equal Parts for the event.

HighSchool – ‘Only A Dream’

[embedded content]

First emerging onto the scene last year, HighSchool caught the attention of global tastemakers with their debut six-track EP, Forever At Last. Following positive reception to the release, the band found themselves relocating to London where they supported the likes of CHVRCHES, NewDad, and Wet Leg, and booked their own headline shows around the UK and Europe.

HighSchool returned home earlier this month for a run of Australian shows as the support act for Sam Fender, just weeks after releasing their newest single, ‘Only A Dream’. Despite having garnered massive international acclaim, this forthcoming show will be the group’s first headline performance in their hometown.

HighSchool – Melbourne Headline Show

With Grazer and Equal Parts

Wednesday, 14th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

