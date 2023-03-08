Sam Fischer Is Playing an Intimate Sydney Headline Show This Month

Australian pop-rock singer Sam Fischer, who was born near Sydney but has spent over a decade abroad, will return home at the end of the month for an intimate, one-off show in his hometown.

Fischer will perform at the small-capacity Vanguard in Sydney on Wednesday, 29th March. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, 10th March) from midday local time. There’s a pre-sale kicking off at 11am today which you can register for here.

Sam Fischer and Amy Shark – ‘High on You’

Now based between London and Los Angeles, Fischer has returned to Australia on multiple occasions – the most recent occasion was last year, when he supported UK singer-songwriter Mimi Webb on her national tour – but, by his own admission, not for any longer than a fortnight in some time.

“It’s been 13 years since I’ve spent more than 2 weeks at home in Australia and though my ginger, pale, sun-burn prone skin may not be ready for it, my soul definitely is,” Fischer said of the upcoming show in a statement. “I can’t wait to be back to get amongst it with the greatest people in the world.”

Fischer’s last body of work was his 2020 EP, Homework. Since then, he’s released a string of standalone singles, like 2021 Sam Feldt collaboration ‘Pick Me Up’, last year’s ‘Hopeless Romantic’ and last month’s Amy Shark-assisted ‘High on You’.