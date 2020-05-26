“Sam Milby and Catriona Gray: A relationship timeline”

In case you missed it, actor Sam Milby has just confirmed his relationship with beauty queen and singer Catriona Gray.

The Halik star broke the news on his 36th birthday on Saturday, May 23, with a photo of himself and the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder.

“Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet,” he wrote as the caption.

While both Sam and Catriona have yet to divulge details about their surprising romance, there have been various hints in the past. Below, everything we know about this new couple so far.

DECEMBER 2018: Sam congratulates Catriona on her win as Miss Universe 2018. In a post on Instagram, he said the Filipina-Australian beauty deserved the crown as he thanked her for “raising the flag for all Filipinos.”

JANUARY 2019: Dating rumors swirl as photo of Sam with Catriona and her father makes the rounds online. Erickson Raymundo, who handles both Sam and Catriona under Cornerstone, issued a statement saying the two just happened to be guests at a gathering. He confirmed that the photo was taken at his farm in Tanay, Rizal during the latter’s “very brief break” in the Philippines, before officially starting her reign.

“[I invited Gray and her family to] to visit our farm in Tanay as I have promised them even before the Miss Universe pageant. I also invited one of my talents, Sam Milby, on the same day since it happened to fall on his free day from shooting so he can see personally the gift I gave him from the farm early on as a Christmas gift,” explained Raymundo.

“It was a good coincidence since both personalities are good acquaintances and they happened to go to the same church and belong in the same bible study group,” he also said.

FEBRUARY 2019: Catriona confirms breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Clint Bondad. Speaking on Tonight With Boy Abunda, she revealed that her relationship problems with the Filipino-German model did not begin after she won Miss Universe, but even before she competed in it.

“When you’re together for so long and you start off from a very young age, you grow. Whether that be in your personal or in your career—sometimes you just outgrow each other,” she said.

DECEMBER 2019: Catriona says Sam is her “friend.” In her guesting on TWBA , Catriona referred to Sam as her “friend.”

“Sam, we go to the same church, we are under the same management, so friend naman siya,” she said.

Asked if she was in love, she answered, “I am in love with the possibilities of the new chapter.”

May 22, 2020: Catriona greets Sam on his birthday. Sam received a surprise video greeting from Catriona on his 36th birthday.

“I hope that you have an amazing year ahead,” she was quoted as saying in the video. “I wish you more birthdays, more happiness. You are loved by so, so many.”

A seemingly giddy Sam, for his part, called Catriona “very special.”

“Basta I’m kilig sa message, super kilig sa message. Hindi ko in-expect talaga na mag-message,” he said. “Thank you. Yes, you are very special. Very special.”

MAY 23, 2019: Sam confirms relationship with Catriona. The announcement was met with support from their colleagues in the entertainment industry, including Sam’s good friend, actor-director John Prats, who took to his Instagram page to congratulate the actor for no longer being a third wheel in his friends’ dates.

“Sa wakas may photo na hindi ikaw ang third wheel!!! Hahahaha!” he said. “Congratulations Sam and Catriona. Mahal na mahal ko kayo!!! May God bless you guys! Cheers!!!”

Catriona, however, has yet to go on the record about her relationship with Sam.