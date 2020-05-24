Sam Milby and Catriona Gray are dating

Actor and singer Sam Milby revealed on Saturday he and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are dating. Posting a romantic photo with the beauty queen on his Instagram account, he wrote, “Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet.”

Sam Milby and Catriona Gray PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM/SAMUELMILBY

The Filipino-American celebrated his 36th birthday the day before, May 22, via a livestream event where friends surprised him with greetings online. Dubbed “Lunch with the Stars: Sam Milby Birthday Special,” the program was mounted by his talent management group, Cornerstone Entertainment, of which Gray is also part.

Co-artists John Prats and comedian Pooh hosted the birthday special and teased a visibly excited Milby when Gray’s video greeting came up.

The beauty queen simply said, “Hey, Sam! Happy, happy birthday. I hope that you have an amazing year ahead. More birthdays. More happiness. You are loved by so, so many,” but Milby’s reaction was a giveaway.

“I’m kilig sa message, super kilig sa message. Hindi ko in-expect talaga na mag-message. Thank you. Yes, you are very special. Very special,” he effused. [“I’m thrilled by her message. I didn’t expect she’d give one.”]

Milby and Gray first sparked dating rumors in late 2019 when some photos of them together circulated on social media. Gray denied them, however, in an interview on “Tonight with Boy Abunda” in January this year. She said they were spending a lot of time together only because they went to the same church and had the same management company.

“Friend naman siya,” Gray said then.

Milby’s post, however—though not an outright confirmation they are officially a couple—shows their friendship is indeed blossoming.