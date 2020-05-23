“Sam Milby says Catriona Gray is ‘worth every second of the wait’”

Sam Milby pens a sweet message for Catriona Gray on his birthday.

Sam Milby made the online world abuzz on Saturday night after he penned a sweet post tagging Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, which seemed to be confirming the real score between him and the beauty queen.

In the Instagram photo, Sam can be seen hugging the beauty queen and captioned, “Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet.”

Though Sam did not directly confirm his relationship status with Catriona, friends of the actor flooded his photo with comments expressing support for them.

“God-written love story… Couldn’t think of a better pair for my kuya,” Moira dela Torre commented.

“Happy ako para sa inyo!!! Alam mo yan!!!” John Prats wrote.

“Happy Birthday Sam! And soooo happy for you and @catriona_gray!! Stay happy and in love,” Cornerstone’s Erickson Raymundo posted.

Prior to the Instagram post, Catriona made a surprise birthday greeting to Sam on Friday during his Facebook Live streaming.

It was last year when Sam and Catriona started to be romantically linked to each other.