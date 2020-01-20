“Sam Milby to return to primetime TV with new series”

Sam Milby is now part of the powerhouse cast of ABS-CBN’s much-anticipated series “What Matters Most”.

On Friday, the actor attended the story conference for the F.M. Reyes-helmed show, which stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado, and Maricel Soriano, along with the other cast members, Zaijan Jaranilla,

Alvin Anson, Cheska Iñigo, and Nico Antonio, among others.