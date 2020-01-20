“Sam Milby to return to primetime TV with new series”

Sam Milby is now part of the powerhouse cast of ABS-CBN’s much-anticipated series “What Matters Most”.
Sam Milby has joined the powerhouse cast of ABS-CBN’s much-anticipated series “What Matters Most”.
On Friday, the actor attended the story conference for the F.M. Reyes-helmed show, which stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado, and Maricel Soriano, along with the other cast members, Zaijan Jaranilla,
Alvin Anson, Cheska Iñigo, and Nico Antonio, among others.
Sam was last seen in the 2018 hit drama series “Halik” as Ace Corpuz.