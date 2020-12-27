“Sam Pinto mourns death of Sudan Daniel”

Sam Pinto took to social media to mourn the death of former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) MVP Sudan Daniel.

In an Instagram post, Sam — who has known Sudan through her fiancé Anthony Semerad — penned an emotional message about the San Beda Red Lions player.

“Our beloved Sudan Daniel has sadly passed on December 26, 2020. Sudan was a wonderful brother, father, son and friend who touched the lives of those around him,” she wrote.

She added: “Sudan dedicated his life to basketball, in helping people become the best version of themselves and reach their full potential on and off the court.”

Sudan got to spend Christmas with the Semerad twins as well as their partners Sam Pinto and Gwen Zamora before he passed away.

“We are all devastated by Sudan’s loss. Please continue to pray for him and his family. Thank you for all the sympathy and support during this time,” Sam ended her post.

According to a report by the Tiebreaker Times, Sudan reporetedly died following an asthma attack.

Meanwhile, Sudan is best known for leading the Red Lions’ championship at the NCAA Season 86 as well as taking home the MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive of the Year awards.

He chose to stay in the Philippines following his successful stint as a player for the NCAA.