“Sam Smith on Carl Malone Montecido: ‘It would be an absolute honor to sing with him’”

It seems Carl Malone Montecido’s ‘lifelong dream’ to meet Sam Smith will soon become a reality.

Sam Smith had nothing but words of praise for Carl Malone Montecido.

Early this year, former “ Tawag Ng Tanghalan ” contestant broke the internet after a video of him belting out Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes” went viral.

Having won the hearts of many with his rendition of the English singer-songwriter’s hit, Carl Malone eventually gained the attention of no less than Sam Smith himself.

And now, it turns out Carl Malone’s “lifelong dream” of meeting and sharing the stage with Sam Smith is inevitable as the pop hitmaker himself shared his willingness to sing with Carl Malone next time he visits Manila.

“Hundred million percent. Yes, yes. It would be an absolute honor to sing with him. He’s incredible. He’s better singer than I am. I’m going to be so scared singing with him. He’s unbelievable,” he said during an interview with MYX Global’s DannieBoi for his new album “Love Goes.”

But Sam made a surprising revelation when he admitted that he doesn’t like singing at karaoke.

“People are going to hate me for this, but I don’t love karaoke,” he said. “But if I was to sing karaoke, it would be a great one (song) by Tina Turner,” he added.

Sam Smith, in a tweet last February, wrote: “WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE.”

At the time Sam Smith tweeted, the video that went viral already had more than eight million views on Facebook alone.

Carl Malone Montecido joined “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” in 2016.

Sam Smith, on the other hand, has released numerous hits over the years including “I’m Not The Only One,” “Stay With Me,” and “Dancing With A Stranger.”