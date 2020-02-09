“Sam Smith praises viral Pinoy student’s cover of ’Too Good At Goodbyes’”

Sam Smith says the Pinoy student, who happens to be former Tawag Ng Tanghalan contestant Carl Malone Montecido, is “out of this universe.”

Over the past week, a video of a student singing Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes” at a karaoke inside a grocery went viral. And now, it has finally gained the attention of the English singer-songwriter himself.

On Twitter, Sam Smith shared the video and praised the young student, writing: “WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE.”

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

The video, which was posted on Facebook by a girl named Trixie Madison Facebook, has already earned more than eight million views on the said social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, last February 7, TV Patrol Negros confirmed that the ‘student’ in the video is Carl Malone Montecido – a blind singer who gained popularity after joining the first season of ’Tawag Ng Tanghalan.’

Montecido placed fifth in the It’s Showtime reality singing competition back in 2016.