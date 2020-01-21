Sam Smith To Perform At Sydney’s 2020 Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Official Party

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 22, 2020

As if the lineup wasn’t already jam packed full of pop superstars, British legend Sam Smith has been announced as another guest at Sydney’s 2020 Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras official party.

On top of that, the ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ artist will also be headed to the official Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

“Australia has meant so much to me, as a queer person,” Smith said on their Instagram.

“I’m going to be singing at Mardi Gras this year, and I cannot wait to be with you all after such a challenging time.”

Of course, Smith is just the latest in pop pioneers to be apart of the party, as Dua Lipa and Kesha have also been announced as official party headliners.

Fourth release tickets are still available for the party, which is taking place at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, 29th February, and you can find all important details below.

[embedded content]

Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Official Party 2020 Lineup

Sam Smith

Joining…

Dua Lipa

Kesha

Pabllo Vittar

& more to be announced

Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Official Party 2020

Saturday, 29th February

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website