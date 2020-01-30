Samal seeks ban of Asian tourists into island amid corona virus scare

DIGOS CITY –– The local government of the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) in Davao del Norte announced that it would temporarily suspend the entry of tourists from China and other Asian countries to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) there.

“As a proactive measure to protect our people from exposure to the much-dreaded coronavirus, the local government unit of the Island Garden City of Samal is temporarily suspending entry of group tours of mainland Chinese tourist(s) and other Asian nationals to our city,” a social media post by the city’s public information office read.

“While we are promoting our city for tourism, the safety of our people is foremost. We are requesting our partners, especially the tour operators and agencies and all other stakeholders to support the local government in this endeavor to ensure the safety of everyone,” the post added.

Samal is a major tourist destination in the Davao region, drawing in at least a million visitors in a year.

The island is accessible from Davao City through a 10-minute ferry ride.

The Department of Health has assured the public that the Philippines remains free of the novel coronavirus, although it has said 23 persons were under investigation for possible nCoV infection.

