Samar cop slain in Tacloban City

TACLOBAN CITY –– A police officer was gunned down in this city past 11 a.m. on Jan.24 by still unidentified assailants.
Chief Master Sergeant Renato Singcol was about to board his vehicle parked outside the office of the Philippine Statistics Authority along Congressman Mate Avenue when one of the men shot him.
Singcol, assigned at the municipal police station in Basey town in Samar province, died on the spot.
The police had yet to determine the motive of the killing and the identities of the perpetrators./lzb
