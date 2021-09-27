Samira Gutoc, Carl Balita to join Senate race

Samira Gutoc. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

The Aksyon Demokratiko party on Monday named Civic leader Samira Gutoc and radio host and entrepreneur Carl Balita as its senatorial candidates.

Gutoc and Balita were among the 71 new members of the group who were sworn in by party president and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

Gutoc first ran for a Senate seat in 2019 under the “Ocho Direcho” of the Liberal Party but lost.

An advocate for peace and rights of women and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), she officially made the jump last August.

Gutoc also was a member of the Regional Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, which drafted the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

Balita is an educator who established several companies and businesses around the country, including the Dr. Carl E. Balita Review Center and Ultimate Creatives LYF Center Inc.



“Umpisa pa lang ito pero damang-dama ko na bumubulusok ang agos ng suporta (This is just the beginning but I already feel the boost in the flow of support),” Domagoso, the party’s standard bearer, said.

The mayor is confident there will be more people who will want to run for the senate under Aksyon Demokratiko.

The party’s new members include Albay Vice Gov. Grex Lagman, Pateros City Mayor Ike Ponce, Pateros City Councilor Jorge Nicdao, Quezon City Councilor Irene Belmonte, former Western Samar congressman Eduardo Cojuangco, Pagalungan Maguindanao Mayor Salik Mamasabulod, Laguna Board Member JM Carait and councilors from Batangas, Laguna, Bulacan, and Pangasinan.