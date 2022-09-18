Sampa The Great Covers Kendrick Lamar For Triple J Live A Version

Sampa The Great has shared a cover of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA.’ for her debut solo appearance on Triple J’s long-running Like A Version series. In addition to her cover, she also performed a rendition of her original track, ‘Let Me Be Great’.

Beginning with an unassuming and Sampa’s lone vocals, she is soon joined by her backing band as she shares a unique take on the track, which originally appeared on Kendrick’s 2017 album, DAMN.. Alongside her own original lyrics, the track also features lyrical references to Kendrick’s 2013 song ‘Money Trees’.

Sampa The Great – ‘DNA.’ (Kendrick Lamar cover)

[embedded content]

Speaking to triple j after the performance, Sampa explained that she was inspired to choose the track after having initially supported the US rapper during his 2016 tour of the country. “Kendrick’s show was the first big major support that I got in Sydney and it was a huge inspiration for me to actually take being an artist seriously,” she explained.

“I really like DAMN., I think an artist who is really focused on lyricism and storytelling, sometimes you can get really heavy with your projects,” she added. “I feel like DAMN. was a lighter version of Kendrick and we got to see him happy and joyous and talking about stuff that we all talk about, which I love.”

Sampa’s cover of ‘DNA.’ took place just one week after the release of her latest album, As Above, So Below, which also featured the likes of Angélique Kidjo, Kojey Radical, and Joey Bada$$. “This is my freest project to date,” Sampa said of the record. “It feels like the journey of ‘my return’ has been completed, and a new chapter begins.”

