Sampa The Great Releases New Album, ‘As Above, So Below’

Zambian-born Botswana-raised poet and rapper Sampa The Great has officially released her newest album, with As Above, So Below arriving on Friday, 9th September. Her second record, it follows on from her 2019 debut The Return which became her second release to win the Australian Music Prize.

First previewed by the Denzel Curry-featuring ‘Lane’ earlier this year, the roots of As Above, So Below can be traced back to the start of the global pandemic, when Sampa returned home to Zambia, allowing a chance to reconnect with a different side of herself.

Sampa The Great – ‘Let Me Be Great’

[embedded content]

Between working with Southern Africa creatives Rochelle Nembhard and Imraan Christian to recording with a long-established network of close friends and family, this newest album showcases an entirely new side of Sampa The Great.

“As Above, So Below is more personal than communal,” Sampa said in a statement. “The literal meaning is what is within me, is what is expressed outside of me. After years of feeling like I had to represent and be an ambassador for everyone, I finally feel like I get to be an ambassador and fully represent myself.

“Relocating to Zambia and Botswana is significant to my story, because this is where my artist dreams began,” she continued. “I was able to reconnect to my younger self and remind me why I started making music in the first place, beyond outside pressure or influencer.

“The album has become a full circle moment for me; I was able to create this project in the country of my birth and have it be the first project created in Zambia with a Zambian Executive Producer, African visual team and majority African producers and artists.”

Alongside the record’s release, Sampa also unveiled her newest single ‘Let Me Be Great’, which featured the talents of acclaimed Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo. Alongside the rest of the record – which also features the likes of Kojey Radical, James Sakala, and Joey Bada$$ – As Above, So Below presents itself as a monumental chapter in the career of one of the country’s most acclaimed performers.

“This is my freest project to date,” Sampa states. “It feels like the journey of ‘my return’ has been completed, and a new chapter begins.”

