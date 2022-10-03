Sampa The Great Soundtracks New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer

Sampa The Great has soundtracked the trailer for the forthcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, the new Ryan Coogler-directed movie will arrive on 11th November.

In the official trailer for the film, snippets of scenes featuring the likes of Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o are included, all soundtracked by Sampa The Great’s ‘Never Forget’. The track, which features Chef 187, Mwané, and Tio Nason, was released as the second single from Sampa’s latest album, As Above, So Below, which arrived last month.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Official Trailer

[embedded content]

Taking to social media after its release, Sampa expressed her surprise and gratitude for having the opportunity to have her song featured in the trailer. “Can you imagine!” she began. “Me … A Non billboard charting ass, No huge awards having ass, non Viral video ass, No Sold out Arena tour having ass Independent artist Whose song is on a Black Panther Trailer! This how God works.”

Alongside the release of ‘Never Forget’ back in June, Sampa described the track as an ode to Zamrock, the prolific genre of art and music that became a blueprint for many Zambian artists following its prevalence in the 1970s.

Currently, it’s unclear whether Sampa The Great will appear on the full soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soundtrack to the original film was released in 2018, going on to be nominated for numerous Grammy and Academy Awards.

In July, a three-track EP – titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue – was released, featuring contributions from Tems, Amaarae, and Santa Fe Klan, along with Ludwig Göransson, who has returned to compose the music for the new film.