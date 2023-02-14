Sampa the Great, Sticky Fingers and More Artists Added to Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Bluesfest has made its sixth artist announcement for 2023, naming five more acts who’ll appear at the Byron Bay festival this Easter long weekend. Zambian artist Sampa the Great will beef up the festival’s hip hop offering, which already includes Talib Kweli, GZA and Big Freedia. Sticky Fingers join the lineup for the five-day festival, appearing 12 months after the release of their fifth album, LEKKERBOY.

Another addition is A Heartfelt Tribute to Uncle Archie, produced in association with the Archie Roach Foundation. The performance will feature “long-time friends and musical collaborators” of the late Gunditjmara and Bundjalung musician and storyteller Archie Roach, who passed away in July 2022.

Sampa the Great – ‘Let Me Be Great’

Melbourne-based 13-piece rock’n’roll collective Fools will make their way to the Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, NSW, along with Gold Coast singer-songwriter Jerome Williams.

Bluesfest made its fifth lineup announcement in early February, adding former The X Factor Australia winner and Eurovision representative Dami Im, Pacific beats artist Bobby Alu, Mental As Anything offshoot Dog Trumpet, YouTube sensations Steve ‘n’ Seagulls, roots festival favourites Hussy Hicks and UK folkie Frank Turner.

The event’s previously announced headliners include Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, The Doobie Brothers and plenty more.

“I hope you feel as we do about the Bluesfest lineup,” said Bluesfest festival director Peter Noble. “Not only is it one of the best bills in the festival’s history, I believe it is the festival bill of the season.”

Bluesfest 2023

Sampa the Great

Sticky Fingers

A Heartfelt Tribute to Uncle Archie

Fools

Jerome Williams

joining…

Bobby Alu

Buttered

Clarence Bekker Band

Coterie

Dami Im

Daniel Champagne

Dog Trumpet

Electric Cadillac

Frank Sultana

Frank Turner

Hussy Hicks

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Loose Content

Ray Beadle Stax of Blues

Roshani

Round Mountain Girls

Steve Poltz

Steve ‘n’ Seagulls

joining…

Paolo Nutini

The Angels

Ash Grunwald

Backsliders

The Bros. Landreth

Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges

Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue

Yirrmal

joining…

joining…

Allison Russell

Counting Crows

The Doobie Brothers

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

St Paul & The Broken Bones

Vintage Trouble

joining…

19-Twenty

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales (Exclusive)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)

Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo (Exclusive)

Keb’ Mo’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill (Exclusive)

Robert Glasper

RocKwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia

Southern Avenue (Exclusive)

Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 6th April–Monday, 10th April – Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah NSW

Tickets are on sale now via the official website.

