Sampaloc to be under ‘total lockdown’ — official

THE Manila City government will impose a total, 48-hour lockdown in the district of Sampaloc to stem the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official said on Sunday.

BGen. Rolando Miranda confirmed that an enhanced community quarantine will be completely imposed in the district for 48 hours but said there was no definite date when it will be implemented.

“Confirmed na magla-lockdown sa Sampaloc, pero wala pang definite date,” Miranda told The Manila Times in a text message.

Among the districts of the capital city, Sampaloc has the most number of confirmed Covid cases with 95 infected — a quarter of the city’s total cases — and 145 probable carriers of the coronavirus.

Last week, Barangay 20 in Manila was placed under total lockdown when Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso issued the order after a viral video revealed residents reveling in activities such as boxing and bingo in spite of the enhanced community quarantine.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, Manila City has 432 Covid-19 cases with 47 deaths and 56 recoveries.