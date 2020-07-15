Samsung Biologics and ImmuneOncia sign multi-product development and manufacturing agreement

SONGDO, South Korea, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics held a signing ceremony today for a contract to develop and manufacture five candidate molecules, expanding upon the two companies’ existing CDO partnership first established in 2018.



“As we already have a track record of successful collaboration between the two companies, I look forward to seeing what this strategic partnership can achieve in delivering our new products to market faster,” said Yun Jeong Song, CEO of ImmuneOncia.

The speedy growth of Samsung Biologics’ CDO business has been attributed to additional business collaborations with returning clients – the company has contracted a total of 55 CDO projects, 29 of which were signed with returning clients.

Under this extended deal with ImmuneOncia, Samsung Biologics will provide a full scope of CDO services from cell line development, process development, non-clinical and clinical material manufacturing, to IND submission support for global clinical trials of five candidates from ImmuneOncia’s pipelines.

ImmuneOncia’s portfolio comprises diverse immune checkpoint antibodies including IMC-002, a CD47-targeting antibody that is currently undergoing a global phase 1 study based on the successful IND-filing approval obtained through the development and manufacturing partnership with Samsung Biologics.

“Our CDO mission is to enable biotech companies to focus on discovery by providing faster and better development and manufacturing services,” said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. “We are extremely proud to expand our partnership with ImmuneOncia and assist in their endeavor to bring new treatments such as IMC-002 for cancer patients.”

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With a flawless regulatory approvals record, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

ImmuneOncia is a clinical stage immuno-oncology-centric biopharmaceutical company. Established in 2016 as a joint venture company between Yuhan and Sorrento therapeutics, Inc., ImmuneOncia will leverage both companies’ expertise in drug development and antibody engineering. Our mission is to bring safe, effective, and novel immunotherapies to oncology patients world-wide. ImmuneOncia’s portfolio includes diverse immune checkpoint antibodies. For more information, visit www.immuneoncia.com.

