Samsung Biologics Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary with Its Mission, “Driven. For Life.”

Samsung Biologics 10th Anniversary

John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, stated, “Ten years ago, we had the vision to enrich people’s lives through technology and innovation. Now heading into the next decade, we see a clear path before us. Our 2030 vision is to become a global top tier biopharma company, with the mission to make high quality, safe treatments more accessible to patients around the world.”

Samsung Biologics also introduced its new mission statement, “Driven. For Life.” representing the company’s purpose, commitment, and unrelenting will to build a better future for all humanity. Rim said, “Samsung Biologics does not just develop and manufacture products, but produces life-saving solutions. We are driven, for life.”

Since its launch in 2011, Samsung Biologics has achieved significant and meaningful milestones: the world’s largest biomanufacturing capacity at a single site at 364,000 liters, over 85 regulatory approvals from global agencies, and a growing list of 70+ clients from all over the world within a decade.

Responding to the rising demand in biopharma, the company is currently building a fourth manufacturing plant in addition to its existing three state-of the-art facilities, when combined will account for approximately a quarter of the global CMO production at a 620,000-liter total capacity upon its completion. The company recently expanded its global footprint with the opening of its first US R&D Center in San Francisco, CA and announced plans for further geographic expansion and portfolio diversification in the coming decade.

“The work we do today with cutting-edge innovation and technology impacts a better tomorrow for humanity,” Rim said. “We are driven to discover, develop and manufacture breakthrough solutions to save lives, and are only just getting started.” He added, “I’d like to thank all our clients, partners, and employees from across the globe for helping the company get to where it is today.”

