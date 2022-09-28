Samsung Biologics Earns Gold Rating from EcoVadis for Its Sustainability Efforts

Rising from last year’s ranking, the company’s united effort and dedication to integrating sustainable practices in all areas of its business drew recognition from EcoVadis, which provided high marks in responsible procurement and environmental management.

More than 100,000 companies from 200 industries across 175 countries were part of the evaluation by the global business provider of sustainability ratings.

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), was awarded the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, a leading global business provider that evaluates the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performances of companies in areas related to environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Achieving a score of 71/100⁠—14 points higher than its previous Silver rating in 2021—Samsung Biologics is now among the top 5% of the more than 100,000 companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis.

“Achieving an EcoVadis Gold rating is further indication of Samsung Biologics’ strengthened ESG focus and our commitment to working with our suppliers and industry partners to reduce our environmental impact, integrate sustainable management, and build a more transparent, responsible value chain,” said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. “Not only is prioritizing these efforts within our business the right thing to do, but it is also an important part of what we bring to our clients to help them meet their own sustainability commitments.”

The company recently published its annual ESG report, disclosing its environmental management strategy that outlines a number of core activities to reduce emissions, including process energy optimization, transitioning to renewable energy, and minimizing the use of disposables in the manufacturing process through waste management and recycling. Responsible procurement is also another key element in the company’s sustainability strategy. Samsung Biologics’ Supplier Code of Conduct was amended in February in accordance with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) and Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), emphasizing its heightened focus on achieving a sustainable supply chain.

For more details and continuous updates on sustainability activities, please visit Samsung Biologics’ Sustainability page.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development and manufacturing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit samsungbiologics.com.

Samsung Biologics Contact:

Claire Kim

Senior Director of Global Marketing Communications

cair.kim@samsung.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-earns-gold-rating-from-ecovadis-for-its-sustainability-efforts-301635207.html