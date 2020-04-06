Samsung Biologics enters into a development and manufacturing partnership with PharmAbcine for oncology and neovascular treatment

SONGDO, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) entered into a strategic partnership with PharmAbcine for the development and manufacturing of PMC-402 pipeline, a next generation therapeutic antibody candidate to treat oncology and neovascular disorders. Under this agreement, Samsung will provide the full scope of its CDO services from cell line development, process development, cGMP clinical manufacturing to IND filing support.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company developing fully human therapeutic antibodies to treat cancer and neovascular disease. Olinvacimab, the company’s lead molecule, is currently in phase II clinical trials for a combination therapy to treat cancer with Merck’s Keytruda.

According to PharmAbcine, PMC-402 is expected to enhance the delivery of immune cells and cancer therapeutics to treat tumor cells via active normalization of leaky blood vessels. Attributable to its vessel normalization characteristics, PharmAbcine plans to expand the indication to eye diseases such as wAMD (wet age-related macular degeneration) and DR (diabetic retinopathy).

“The anti-cancer effect of PMC-402, both as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with immuno-cancer drugs, was confirmed through initial research. From this year, we will test the safety of PMC-402 and initiate phase I clinical trial by 2021 through collaboration with Samsung Biologics,” said Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine.

“Offering full range of services in development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing from our state-of-the-art facilities, Samsung Biologics works intimately with our clients to reach IND and market Faster & Better,” said Tae-Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. He added, “Through partnership with Samsung Biologics, biotech companies can not only benefit from fast timeline and high-quality products, but also concentrate on discovery activity, a core aspect of their business.”

Samsung Biologics has played a significant role in the global biopharma landscape by establishing a global scale bio-ecosystem for biotech companies. With the announced opening of its US CDO R&D center in San Francisco later this year, Samsung expects to support more clients around the globe with maximum client satisfaction.

About Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Songdo, South Korea, Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a world-class CMO, CDO, and CRO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With a proven regulatory approvals record, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com .

