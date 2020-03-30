Samsung Biologics expands leadership for CDO business

SONGDO, South Korea, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) has appointed Eun Young Yang as vice president of business development for the company’s expanded CDO (contract development organization) business.



“Eun is one of the key founding members of Samsung Biologics’ CDO department,” said Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. “She has played a significant role in growing our CDO business, bringing in 50 development projects from local & global clients to date, and will spearhead our strategy and business development focus to meet the evolving global needs of our clients.”

Samsung Biologics, an award winning CMO (contract manufacturing organization) with the world’s largest capacity of 364,000L at a single location, expanded their portfolio with contract development services as part of their business growth strategy. Samsung Biologics CDO offers significant advantage to its clients with an accelerated project timeline – just 10.5 months from cell line development to IND filing. The company also announced plans for geographical expansion by opening its first global CDO R&D center in San Francisco this year.

“We planned for the US R&D center with clients in mind – to deliver higher satisfaction and localized services through client proximity. As the newly appointed vice president of Samsung Biologics CDO business development, I will ensure that we deliver faster and better development services for all our clients around the globe,” said Ms. Yang.

Ms. Yang is a registered pharmacist both in the United States and in South Korea with over 20 years of experience in marketing, sales, and business development at global pharmaceutical companies including Roche and Eli Lilly. Ms. Yang’s promotion to the executive ranks along with the recent appointment of Eunice Kim, the first female board member, brings greater diversity and domain expertise to the company’s leadership.

