Samsung Biologics named Champion in 2020 CMO Leadership Awards

SONGDO, South Korea, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) announced that it has been awarded the 2020 CMO Leadership Awards for its excellence in the Capabilities, Compatibility, Quality, Reliability, and Service categories across Big Pharma and Overall (combined Big and Small Pharma), making this the seventh consecutive year the company has received this distinction.



Notably this year, the company received additional recognition as “Champion” in the Capabilities and Reliability categories. The Champion title is a newly created label given to top performers who scored higher (one-half standard deviation or more) than the weighted average of other CMOs included in ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey.

The evaluation criteria for Capabilities category include having the most up-to-date manufacturing facility, the capacity to meet client demand, proven ability to manufacture API, and the capability to provide regulatory filing support, while the Reliability category is evaluated based on flexibility to adjust schedule for special requests, timely project management, fully owned facilities, and financial strength/stability.

Being named Champion in these two categories is apt recognition of Samsung Biologics’ continued efforts to become the most reliable CDMO partner in all facets including building and maintaining state-of-the-art facility with the largest capacity, and responding to client requests in a timely and flexible manner.

“We are very pleased and honored to receive the CMO Leadership Awards yet again this year, especially with the distinction of being named Champion in the Capabilities and Reliabilities categories,” said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to our clients who have expressed their satisfaction of our services by participating in the Life Science Leader’s CMO Awards survey.”

“Life Science Leader’s CMO Awards are the most meaningful in the drug development and manufacturing outsourcing industry. Each award represents the highest level of accomplishment as evaluated by actual customers. An award in any of the categories assessed, including capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service, acknowledges the advanced leadership and execution at the CMO recipient. Congratulations to this year’s CMO Award winners — you keep the industry moving forward,” says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Songdo, South Korea, Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a world-class CMO, CDO, and CRO offering state-of-the-art contract manufacturing, development, and laboratory testing services. With a proven regulatory approvals record, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com .

