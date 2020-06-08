Samsung Biologics Unveils Virtual Exhibition Hall to Digitally Connect with Clients at BIO 2020

SONGDO, South Korea, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) announced the launch of a Virtual Exhibition Hall, coinciding with the opening of BIO Digital 2020 week. As the biopharmaceutical industry’s largest event, BIO International Convention brings together over 17,000 industry professionals every year. This year, the event is being held digitally under the global COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the industry wide shift to virtual conferences, Samsung Biologics has taken a further step by providing an innovative, virtualized conference experience offering convenience for clients and industry professionals interested in learning more about the company and its services.



Samsung Biologics Virtual Exhibition Hall Reception Area

Through the Virtual Exhibition Hall, visitors can digitally explore three main halls (CMO, CDO, CRO) which showcase the company’s capabilities and service offerings with informative video clips, whitepapers, and interactive content. Visitors can also access a Resource Library, request additional information, or schedule one-on-one meetings. The Samsung Biologics Virtual Exhibition Hall is optimized for both desktop and mobile devices and leverages a global cloud infrastructure to ensure speed and accessibility for users from any worldwide location.

This latest online offering also highlights the company’s agility and innovation in responding to changing business conditions due to the COVID pandemic. Earlier this year Samsung Biologics announced expanded ISO certification for its business continuity management system along with new key partnerships facilitated through its Live Virtual Tour capability.

“We are very proud to introduce our Virtual Exhibition Hall coinciding with BIO Digital 2020,” said Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. “Through this digital innovation we hope to offer our clients and industry professionals not just a virtual conference experience, but also a new way to engage our team from the convenience of any location at any time.”

The Samsung Biologics Virtual Exhibition Hall will remain open all throughout the year after BIO Digital 2020.

Samsung Biologics Virtual Exhibition Hall URL:

https://exhibition.samsungbiologics.com

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With a flawless regulatory approvals record, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

Media contact:

Claire Kim cair.kim@samsung.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-unveils-virtual-exhibition-hall-to-digitally-connect-with-clients-at-bio-2020-301071816.html