Samsung Launches New Dishwashers Designed for a Hygienic, Convenient and Efficient Cleancollage-speed+auto-Full-19jul.jpg

Samsung Electronics Singapore has unveiled a new category of home appliances – dishwasher – adding on to Samsung's existing range of home appliances for cleaner homes.

The Dishwashers offers homeowners greater convenience, as well as effectively cleans and sanitises homeware.

The launch of the Samsung Dishwashers seeks to elevate the lifestyles of Singaporean households and cultivate the mindset of having an effective dishwasher to help consumers keep their kitchenware hygienic. The Dishwashers also comes with a slew of features that make cleaning a beeze, with smart features that help users monitor, control and personalise their dishwashing experiences[1].

The Samsung Dishwashers are available in two models, a Standard model and a Smart model. The latter feature SmartThings connectivity and additional specialist programs for a personalised cleaning experience. Both models offer Hygiene Care, which effectively eliminates 99.999% of bacteria[2] with every wash.

The Dishwasher comes with various features smartly designed for your dishwashing needs.



Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore said: “The pandemic has raised the cleanliness and hygiene standards of Singaporeans, and we have also noticed that homeowners are looking for home appliances that can meet these new standards, without compromising efficiency and convenience. Samsung’s new Dishwashers aim to meet those standards, while also elevating our consumers’ lifestyle.”

Elevating Lifestyle through Effectiveness and Convenience

The Dishwashers are available as freestanding models, enabling homeowners to retrofit their dishwashers with their cabinets, or as a standalone unit. Homeowners have a choice of classic stainless-steel finish for the Standard model or black matte finish for the Smart model, both equipped with features for effective cleaning and convenience.

Hygienic Cleaning for Your Dishes

The Dishwashers come with a Hygiene Care option, which extends the final rinse and increases the water temperature to 70˚C, allowing a more thorough clean to eliminate 99.999% of bacteria2. This offers consumers a greater peace of mind, ensuring that the dishes are clean and safe for usage.

Fast and Effective Cleaning and Drying of Your Dishes

The Samsung Dishwashers boast an innovative Auto Door Open feature, whereby the door will automatically open at the end of the washing cycle to allow a 10cm space for steam to escape so that the items can dry faster, especially for plastic and small items.

For families who are pressed for time, the Smart Dishwasher model comes with an additional feature called Speed Booster. This feature allows consumers to speed up their cleaning cycle and will be ideal for homeowners who need dishes cleaned quickly, especially before or during family gatherings or home parties.

Water Saving

Certified with 3 Ticks under the Mandatory Water Efficiency Labelling Scheme (WELS), homeowners can be assured that the Samsung Dishwasher not only thoroughly cleans, but also helps to save water and costs in the long run.

Greater Convenience for users

The interior of the Dishwashers has also been specially designed to help consumers better manage their dishwashing load.

Homeowners will welcome the Soft Railing feature, which utilises a ball bearing rail system that creates less friction. This ensures that the rack slides in and out smoothly with little effort, even with heavier items such as your pots and pans on it. It also minimises the risk of items falling out of the dishwasher as it is also more stable.

With Flex Load, consumers can fit in dishes, glasses and pots or pans of different sizes much more easily and safely with three different settings for the middle rack. The lower rack’s tines can also be adjusted accordingly to fit in larger sized cookware, and a Tumbler Support can safely hold delicate items such as glasses.

What’s more, the Dishwashers also come with the Auto Adjust feature to allow consumers to quickly adjust the middle rack up or down to create more space in the lower rack, allowing kitchenware of various shapes and sizes to be fitted.

Consumers can further optimise the space within the Dishwasher with the Convertible Metal 3rd Rack, which serves as a dedicated area for their cutlery and kitchenware. With the top rack being detachable, consumers can look to switch up their rack spaces to accommodate various loads for each cleaning cycle, making room for larger kitchenware if needed.

A Smarter Way to Clean Your Dishes

The Smart Dishwasher model supports SmartThings[3], providing consumers a smarter way to customise their dishwasher. With SmartThings, they can remotely start the cleaning cycle and monitor the status using their smartphone.

Consumers can also personalise their cleaning experience further using the Download Program option in the SmartThings app with our four additional specialist programs Extra Silence, Pots and Pans, Plastic Kitchenware and Baby Care.

These options allow consumers to further optimise their dishwasher to suit the various loads they are looking to clean. The Extra Silence program provides a quieter wash, the Pots and Pans program helps to clean dirty cookware without pre-rinsing, the Plastic Kitchenware program minimising the risk of plastic items warping and lastly the Baby Care program suitable for washing their babies’ feeding bottles, cutlery and dishes.

Availability and Pricing

The new Dishwashers will be available now for purchase on the Samsung Online Store, and all major consumer electronics stores.

The Smart Dishwasher (DW60A8050FB/SP) retails at $1,799 while the Standard Dishwasher model (DW60A6092FS/SP) retails at $1,299.

Model Specifications[4]

Standard Dishwasher DW60A6092FS/SP Smart Dishwasher DW60A8050FB/SP Design Install Type Freestanding Control Type Front Button Hidden Touch Colour/Material Stainless Steel Black DOI Performance Capacity (Place Setting) 14 P/S Water Efficiency 3 Ticks Water Consumption 0.70 litres/place setting Dry System Auto Door Open Dry Programs Eco Yes Yes Express Yes Yes Extra Silence – Yes Option Half Load Yes Yes Sanitise Yes Yes Speed Booster – Yes Upper Rack Foldable Cup Shelves Yes Yes Adjustable Height Yes Yes Adjustable Tines Yes Yes Lower Rack Glass Rack Yes Yes Cutlery Basket Cutlery Tray Yes Yes General Features Dimension, WxDxH (mm) 598 x 600 x 845 598 x 600 x 845 Wi-Fi® Smart Control – Yes

[1] Smart features only applicable for The Smart Dishwasher, DW60A8050FB/SP [2] Based on testing by Intertek – Placing of a test vessel that has been injected with bacteria into the dishwasher and count the number of bacteria before and after washing with the Eco + Sanitise course. Removes 99.999% of certain bacteria, including Escherichia coli, Salmonella enteritidis and Listeria monocytogenes. Individual results may vary. [3] Requires installation of SmartThings App on compatible Android or iOS device, with Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 10.0 and higher, and Wi-Fi® connectivity to the mobile device. A Wi-Fi® connection and a Samsung account are required. [4] Specifications accurate at the time of publication.

