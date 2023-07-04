Samsung Partners International Olympic Committee to Present Inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore 3.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – At the recently concluded Olympic Esports Week, Samsung Electronics was front and centre of the action as Premium Partner with its display and mobile technologies used at the event for esports competition and public activities.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors were used for main events at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week held in Singapore (Credit: International Olympic Committee)

As a partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Samsung contributed its Galaxy smartphones, tablets, Odyssey monitors, and other devices to create captivating gaming experiences for participants and spectators. This partnership also reflects Samsung’s commitment to the “Do What You Can’t” philosophy – a call to defy barriers and empower people to achieve what others see as impossible. For the inaugural Olympic Esports Week, Samsung took pride in supporting athletes with the gears to challenge their physical limitations and unlock exceptional opportunities in the realm of e-sports.

Members of the public were able to try out key esports games with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone paired with the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor at Free-To-Play zone at Suntec Convention Centre (Credit: International Olympic Committee)

“We are excited to be part of a historic chapter where the IOC and likeminded partners have come together to bring esports to the forefront of the sporting arena. With esports gaining tremendous momentum globally, the Olympic Esports Week presents us with an opportune moment to show how our technology can enhance the gaming experience for both participants and audiences. Over the years, we have introduced Galaxy smartphones, gaming monitors, and other innovations that are optimised for gaming. The event will allow us to demonstrate how Samsung’s products are perfect for both casual and serious gamers, and for elevating fans’ experiences.” shared Dennis Jang, President, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

“We are delighted to have Samsung onboard as a key supporter of the Olympic Esports Week. The growth of the sector has been powered by innovative technology, and Samsung’s support for IOC and the event will add to the immersive experiences we hope to create for esports players and fans,” said Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director, IOC Television and Marketing Services.

Esports players cycling their hearts out at the Olympic Esports Week Zwift event (Credit: International Olympic Committee

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S23 series smartphones and Tab S7 FE and Tab S8 tablets, as well as gaming monitors were used by Games participants during the Finals. The Games that will be using Samsung’s devices during the Finals are as follows: Tic Tac Bow (archery), WBSC eBaseball™: POWER PROS (baseball), Chess.com (chess), Zwift (cycling), Just Dance (dance), Gran Turismo (motorsport), Virtual Regatta (sailing), Fortnite (shooting), Virtual Taekwondo (taekwondo), and Tennis Clash (tennis)

The devices were also used at Exhibition Games and Free-To-Play zones, where visitors were able to try out key gaming titles, and immerse themselves in a virtual sporting world.

Best for gaming experience

Equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a powerhouse for gaming, delivering fast and powerful performance for games. The CPU micro architecture also boosts the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 30% compared to the Galaxy S22 series[1], making the smartphone a great option for games that require fast response rate. And for a further touch of digital realism, the Galaxy S23 Ultra supports real-time ray tracing for mobile games, where users can notice more lifelike renderings of scenes, thanks to technology that stimulates and tracks every ray of light.

For gamers who prefer a larger screen estate, the Galaxy Tab S8 offers 120Hz display, which runs great for sports games such as Tic Tac Bow, Virtual Regatta, Zwift – which are all official games for Olympic Esports Series Finals.

For PC and console gamers, Samsung’s Odyssey range of monitors deliver realism with incredible colours and pinpoint accuracy, with a curved screen that puts users at the centre of the action. The latest Odyssey OLED G9, for example, raises the bar for gaming experiences as the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition OLED monitor with AI upscaling, and incredibly fast 0.03 millisecond response time.

The Olympic Esports Week was held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from 22 June to 25 June 2023. More details can be found here.

[1] AP performance improvements shown compared to prior generation chipset. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

