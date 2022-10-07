Samsung Singapore Introduces Eight Disney-themed Designs as part of its Bespoke Collection image-1.jpeg

Inspired by Mickey and Friends, Samsung’s latest additions to its Bespoke Home series are now available for sale in Singapore

A new Bespoke Home Pop-up located at Raffles Place set to inspire homeowners

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 October 2022 – Samsung Electronics Singapore announced that its Bespoke Disney Collection is now





available for sale in Singapore. Fans may now bring much-loved characters such as Mickey and Friends home to their kitchens with these eight unique designs from the Collection to brighten up their living spaces.

The Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection brings good cheer to kitchens and families with its bold and bright designs

Samsung also announced that it is also bringing back its Bespoke Home Pop-up to inspire consumers with more interior decoration ideas, including a showcase that will feature its new Bespoke Disney Collection.

Can you spot Donald Duck? Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection featuring “The Perfect Duo” Design in the Bottom Mount Freezer Refrigerator configuration is a fun addition for kitchens

Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection featuring the “Made For Each Other” Design in the 4-Door Flex refrigerator configuration livens up a home

Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore said: “I believe that many fans in Singapore grew up with Disney characters, and they still resonate with us today. Through our Bespoke Home designs, we hope to offer consumers the opportunity to personalise their homes with a stylish take on their favourite characters that will fit perfectly into any modern home. We’re excited to bring to homeowners this wide range of customisation options for their home appliances.”

These eight designs in the Bespoke Disney Collection are cheery, bright and lively, designed to help homeowners put the fun in functionality when choosing a design for their refrigerators.

“Born Original” on the Samsung Bespoke Bottom Mount Freezer refrigerator configuration adds a pop of colour to a stylish, monochromatic kitchen

From retro-inspired themes to more fantastical-looking patterns, Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection helps homeowners express their personal aesthetics in their living spaces. Now they can also show their love for their favourite characters! The Bespoke Disney Collection is now available at selected consumer electronics retailer stores starting from $2,349.

More details about each Disney design can be found in the Appendix section and here.

For homeowners who want a warm greeting from Mickey and Friends, consider the Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection featuring a “Positive Vibes Only” Design in the Bottom Mount Freezer refrigerator type combined with the 1-Door Flex refrigerator in Clean Vanilla to add a cheery hue in kitchens

Be Inspired at the Bespoke Home Pop-up @ Raffles Place

Check out the Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection in real life at the Bespoke Home Pop-up at Raffles Place from now till 14 Oct. The new pop-up will feature an expanded showcase of the Bespoke refrigerators, alongside other Bespoke Home appliances in rooms specially designed to inspire homeowners to take a bold step in transforming their living spaces.

The Bespoke Home Pop-up @ Raffles Place (located outside Raffles Place MRT Exit B) will be open to the public between 10am to 8pm on weekdays. Visitors will receive a complimentary drink[1] when they visit the Pop-up. They may also try the Express Clothing Care Service[2] to freshen and sanitise their clothes with the Samsung Bespoke AirDresser[3].

Consumers interested in purchasing eligible Samsung Bespoke Home products can also receive up to $250 off[4] from now till 31 October 2022.

APPENDIX

A. Samsung Bespoke Home Pop-up @ Raffles Place

Dates 3 October 2022 to 14 October 2022 (Weekdays only) Opening Hours 10am to 8pm Venue Raffles Place (Outside Raffles Place MRT Exit B) What to Expect Visitors can see for themselves how Samsung Bespoke Home appliances can be seamlessly integrated into their living spaces with their desired aesthetics at the Pop-up. Additionally, check out the Disney-themed Collection for Bespoke Home, where fan-favourite characters are welcomed into your kitchen with eight new designs! Rooms Description Make it lush The Lush room showcases the latest biophilic design trend, suitable for homeowners who enjoy being close to nature in their living spaces. Filled with verdant greenery, visitors can check out the lush kitchen complete with Samsung’s range of home appliances such as the Bespoke Refrigerator, Bespoke AirDresser, Washer, Dryer, Microwave Oven and the Dishwasher. Bespoke Disney Collection Disney fans can look forward to seeing the latest additions to the Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection, along with a selection of Samsung’s home appliances such as the Bespoke Jet, Microwave Oven, and Jet Bot. Promos Visitors will receive a complimentary drink[5] upon the completion of a short survey about the Bespoke Home Pop-up.

Consumers can also receive up to $250 off2 selected Bespoke home appliances from now till 31 October 2022. Learn more https://www.samsung.com/sg/bespokemyhome



B. Bespoke Disney Collection





[1] While stocks last [2] Cycle duration may vary depending on individual use. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions. Service will be on a first come first serve basis. Service is limited to one clothing item per person. Note that there will be different tailor cycles for the different types of fabrics. Certain fabrics are not suitable for use with the AirDresser, further advice and assistance will be provided at the Raffles Place Pop-up itself. Detailed terms and conditions apply. [3] Based on testing by Intertek: Eliminates 99.9% of certain viruses and bacteria. Kills 100% of house dust mites. Based on testing by Intertek: Removes 99% of certain odour-causing gases and harmful substances. [4] Promotion is only valid for customers who purchase selected Samsung products during the promotion period of 3 Oct – 31 Oct 2022, while stocks last. T&Cs apply. [5] While stocks last.

Hashtag: #Samsung