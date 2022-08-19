Samsung Singapore Unveils Bespoke Home Expansionimage-1.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 August 2022 – Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced the expansion of its Bespoke Home, including new Bespoke Refrigerator personalisation options and a new colour for Bespoke Jet™ to provide homeowners versatility to express their individuality within their living spaces.
To mark the launch, Samsung will also hold a limited-time only Bespoke Home Pop-up held at the heart of Orchard Road. The pop-up offers consumer an opportunity to see for themselves how Samsung Bespoke home appliances can transform homes into a space that expresses their personal styles.
Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore said: “Since the introduction of our Bespoke line-up last year, we have seen greater demand and adoption of our Bespoke home appliances among homeowners who want to personalise their living spaces. The line-up challenges the notion of how white goods should look like. With this latest expansion, we aim to delight more consumers by offering expanded design and colour options to help them build their dream homes.”
A Bespoke Home for every lifestyle needs
Since the introduction of Samsung’s Bespoke range, consumers in Singapore have welcomed the ability to bring customisation to the next level for their homes with unique colours, designs and even the ability to create their very own designs through the Bespoke Creators Collection launched earlier this year.
The latest expansion for the Bespoke Refrigerator now includes a new Wallpaper Collection, a range of Disney-inspired designs as well as new colour options.
- Bespoke Wallpaper Collection
For those who are into vivid, patterned designs, the new Wallpaper Collection consists of eight trendy designs for different aesthetic preferences at launch, with more designs to be added at a later date.
Be it lush, monochrome, or pop art inspired designs, the Bespoke Wallpaper Collection adds vibrancy to homes. (More details on the various designs in the Appendix section below)
- Bespoke Disney and Marvel-themed Collection
For Disney fans, Samsung will bring fan favourite characters and designs to your home with four Disney-inspired designs for its Bespoke Refrigerator range.
Marvel fans can also look forward to an expanded collection featuring their favourite Super Heroes. The Marvel-themed collection will be available for purchase at a later date.
- New Bespoke Refrigerator Colours
Samsung is also adding three more colour options[1] for Bespoke Refrigerators: Clean Vanilla, Clean Peach, and Satin Beige, providing consumers even more choices to complement their interiors. This is on top of an existing palette of five classic and vibrant hues: soft and silky (Satin Glass) or glossy (Glam Glass) finishes such as Glam White, Glam Pink, Glam Navy, Satin Sky Blue or Satin Grey.
Beyond its refrigerators, Samsung will also be introducing the Bespoke Jet™ premium in Midnight Blue, a new sophisticated hue that joins the existing line-up of Woody Green and Misty White colour options for the vacuum cleaner.
With Bespoke Jet™, consumers can store, charge and empty this cordless vacuum with its All-in-one Clean Station™ easily, a design that will fit in most modern home aesthetics.
Make it yours. Make it Bespoke.
Samsung will be holding a pop-up to showcase the versatile Bespoke range of appliances, featuring the new designs and colours, at Orchard Road, outside Ngee Ann City (in front of the fountain) from 20 August to 15 September to bring to life the Bespoke ethos for more consumers.
Visitors can look forward to seeing Samsung’s extensive Bespoke home appliances range in different themed rooms, showcasing how Bespoke Home can transform living spaces, as well as inspire homeowners to tap on into a smarter, more convenient home life. (More details about the different themed rooms in the Appendix section below)
For the duration of the pop-up, visitors can stand a chance to win a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (128GB) worth $1,398 each week, when they take part in the Bespoke Home Contest on Instagram[2]. Simply snap a picture at the Bespoke Home pop-up in one of the thematic rooms set up that best matches your personality, share it as a post on Instagram about your ideal Bespoke Home, tagging @samsungsg with both #SamsungBespokeSG and #BespokeHomeSG hashtags to qualify for the contest.
Local Availability and Pricing
The Bespoke Refrigerator with its new designs are now available on the Samsung Online Store for purchase and at selected consumer electronics retailer stores starting from $2,249. Marvel collection will be available for purchase at a later date.
The Bespoke Jet™ premium in Midnight Blue is available at a recommended retail price at $1,349. Customers will also receive a free Jet Dual Brush worth $149 & Dust Bag (5pcs) worth $30[3].
Consumers can find out more about Bespoke Home here.
Appendix
Samsung Bespoke Wallpaper Collection[4]
Samsung Bespoke Home Pop-up at Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City
|Dates
|20 August to 15 September 2022
|Opening Hours
|10 AM to 9 PM daily
|Venue
|Orchard Road, Outside Ngee Ann City Fountain
|What to Expect
| Visit Samsung Bespoke Home’s first pop-up store at the heart of Orchard Road and see how you can make Samsung home appliances your very own, and create unique pieces that will fit your home aesthetics.
Visitors will be able to experience for themselves five different themed rooms across two levels and see in real-life how Samsung’s Bespoke products can bring about a variety of looks that will appeal to different aesthetics.
|Promos
|
|Learn more
|https://www.samsung.com/sg/make-it-bespoke-home/
