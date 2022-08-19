Samsung Singapore Unveils Bespoke Home Expansionimage-1.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 August 2022 – Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced the expansion of its Bespoke Home, including new Bespoke Refrigerator personalisation options and a new colour for Bespoke Jet™ to provide homeowners versatility to express their individuality within their living spaces.

Homeowners can build their dream homes with the new personalisation options through Samsung’s Bespoke home appliances

To mark the launch, Samsung will also hold a limited-time only Bespoke Home Pop-up held at the heart of Orchard Road. The pop-up offers consumer an opportunity to see for themselves how Samsung Bespoke home appliances can transform homes into a space that expresses their personal styles.

Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore said: “Since the introduction of our Bespoke line-up last year, we have seen greater demand and adoption of our Bespoke home appliances among homeowners who want to personalise their living spaces. The line-up challenges the notion of how white goods should look like. With this latest expansion, we aim to delight more consumers by offering expanded design and colour options to help them build their dream homes.”

The Swirl design from the new Bespoke Wallpaper Collection

A Bespoke Home for every lifestyle needs

Since the introduction of Samsung’s Bespoke range, consumers in Singapore have welcomed the ability to bring customisation to the next level for their homes with unique colours, designs and even the ability to create their very own designs through the Bespoke Creators Collection launched earlier this year.

The latest expansion for the Bespoke Refrigerator now includes a new Wallpaper Collection, a range of Disney-inspired designs as well as new colour options.

Bespoke Wallpaper Collection

For those who are into vivid, patterned designs, the new Wallpaper Collection consists of eight trendy designs for different aesthetic preferences at launch, with more designs to be added at a later date.

Be it lush, monochrome, or pop art inspired designs, the Bespoke Wallpaper Collection adds vibrancy to homes. (More details on the various designs in the Appendix section below)

The Bespoke Wallpaper Collection feature a set of varied designs that suits modern home interior aesthetics

Bespoke Disney and Marvel-themed Collection

For Disney fans, Samsung will bring fan favourite characters and designs to your home with four Disney-inspired designs for its Bespoke Refrigerator range.

Homeowners can look forward to welcoming their favourite Disney characters to their homes with these new designs

Marvel fans can also look forward to an expanded collection featuring their favourite Super Heroes. The Marvel-themed collection will be available for purchase at a later date.

New Bespoke Refrigerator Colours

Three new colour options will be made available for consumers to choose from

Samsung is also adding three more colour options[1] for Bespoke Refrigerators: Clean Vanilla, Clean Peach, and Satin Beige, providing consumers even more choices to complement their interiors. This is on top of an existing palette of five classic and vibrant hues: soft and silky (Satin Glass) or glossy (Glam Glass) finishes such as Glam White, Glam Pink, Glam Navy, Satin Sky Blue or Satin Grey.

Beyond its refrigerators, Samsung will also be introducing the Bespoke Jet™ premium in Midnight Blue, a new sophisticated hue that joins the existing line-up of Woody Green and Misty White colour options for the vacuum cleaner.

The new Bespoke Jet™ premium in Midnight Blue elevates homeowners’ living spaces with its sleek design

With Bespoke Jet™, consumers can store, charge and empty this cordless vacuum with its All-in-one Clean Station™ easily, a design that will fit in most modern home aesthetics.

Make it yours. Make it Bespoke.

Samsung will be holding a pop-up to showcase the versatile Bespoke range of appliances, featuring the new designs and colours, at Orchard Road, outside Ngee Ann City (in front of the fountain) from 20 August to 15 September to bring to life the Bespoke ethos for more consumers.

Visitors can look forward to seeing Samsung’s extensive Bespoke home appliances range in different themed rooms, showcasing how Bespoke Home can transform living spaces, as well as inspire homeowners to tap on into a smarter, more convenient home life. (More details about the different themed rooms in the Appendix section below)

For the duration of the pop-up, visitors can stand a chance to win a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (128GB) worth $1,398 each week, when they take part in the Bespoke Home Contest on Instagram[2]. Simply snap a picture at the Bespoke Home pop-up in one of the thematic rooms set up that best matches your personality, share it as a post on Instagram about your ideal Bespoke Home, tagging @samsungsg with both #SamsungBespokeSG and #BespokeHomeSG hashtags to qualify for the contest.

Local Availability and Pricing

The Bespoke Refrigerator with its new designs are now available on the Samsung Online Store for purchase and at selected consumer electronics retailer stores starting from $2,249. Marvel collection will be available for purchase at a later date.

The Bespoke Jet™ premium in Midnight Blue is available at a recommended retail price at $1,349. Customers will also receive a free Jet Dual Brush worth $149 & Dust Bag (5pcs) worth $30[3].

Consumers can find out more about Bespoke Home here.

Appendix

Samsung Bespoke Wallpaper Collection [4]

Samsung Bespoke Home Pop-up at Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City

Dates 20 August to 15 September 2022 Opening Hours 10 AM to 9 PM daily Venue Orchard Road, Outside Ngee Ann City Fountain What to Expect Visit Samsung Bespoke Home’s first pop-up store at the heart of Orchard Road and see how you can make Samsung home appliances your very own, and create unique pieces that will fit your home aesthetics. Visitors will be able to experience for themselves five different themed rooms across two levels and see in real-life how Samsung’s Bespoke products can bring about a variety of looks that will appeal to different aesthetics. Rooms Description Make it Lush The “Make it Lush” room is inspired by the latest biophilic design trend which brings nature close to consumers’ living spaces. Adorned with lush greenery, consumers can experience how Samsung’s Bespoke products fit in seamlessly into a nature-themed living space. Make it Monochrome Are you a pink fan? The “Make it Monochrome” room feature Samsung’s Bespoke Refrigerator in the Swirl design from the latest Wallpaper Collection and microwave oven in pink finishes, in a luxurious lounge setting with different shades of pink — all ready for your perfect Instagram shot. Make it Magical The “Make it Magical” room features Samsung’s latest Bespoke products, including its new range of Disney-inspired designs featuring much-loved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more. Make it Pop Art The “Make it Pop Art” room is an art gallery showcasing Samsung’s latest Wallpaper Collection designs, along with other Bespoke products, including designs from the recent #YouMake campaign. Make it Yours In this room, consumers can see for themselves how creative designs and colours can adorn Samsung’s range of home appliances. Visitors, especially those who are looking to redesign their living spaces, can seek to be inspired Promos The first daily 25 visitors [5] who RSVP for the pop-up event on selected weekends (20, 21, 27 and 28 August) will receive a special gift worth $45.

Visitors will also receive a complimentary drink[6] upon the completion of a short survey about the popup. Learn more https://www.samsung.com/sg/make-it-bespoke-home/

[1] Clean Peach, Clean Vanilla and Satin Beige panel colours are only applicable for RZ32T7445AP/SS and RB33T3070AP/SS. [2] A total of four Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (128GB) will be given for the duration of the event, leading to the conclusion of the pop-up event. Samsung reserves the rights to amend the contest mechanics, prize selection process, and contest photo judging. No person shall be entitled to, and Samsung shall not be liable for, any payment or compensation (whether in cash, credit or kind) whatsoever arising from the foregoing. [3] While stocks last. [4] Price for each Bespoke Refrigerator will vary depending on the selection of colour panels and finish, and option for further customisation with designs from Bespoke Creators Collection, Bespoke Wallpaper Collection, or Design Your Own. Top up cost for design customisation is fixed for each Bespoke Refrigerator type and applicable for full or partial design customisation. Check in-store for more details. [5] Only the daily first 25 visitors with prior RSVP who attend the Event on the selected weekends shall receive the special gift. Each RSVP is entitled to only one (1) special gift. The special gift is non-transferrable or exchangeable. Other terms and conditions apply. A Samsung representative shall verify your RSVP before entry to the Event. Walk-ins are subjected to availability. [6] While stocks last.

Hashtag: #Samsung