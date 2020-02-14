San Carlos City under state of calamity due to ASF outbreak

SAN CARLOS CITY –– The Sangguniang Panlungsod here has placed the city under a state of calamity after some hogs in Caboloan village tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

The council’s resolution, dated Feb. 12, said the declaration was meant to protect the city’s hog industry and residents from the harsh effects of ASF, which is a contagious disease affecting hogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The declaration would also enable the city government to deliver basic and necessary services, the resolution said.

The city information office said the areas within the one-kilometer radius of the affected piggeries were already on lockdown.

FEATURED STORIES

On Thursday, backyard raisers and farms were briefed on how to cull the pig population.

The city government has set up the logistical needs, manpower, and other supplies needed to remove and contain the disease, and is coordinating with the Provincial Veterinary Office and national agencies for other precautionary measures./lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ